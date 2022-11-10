President Buhari has predicted victory for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 elections

London, UK - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win in 2023.

The president, who is currently in London, the United Kindom (UK), also explained why he believes Tinubu will win, The Nation reported.

According to him, the APC standard bearer is running on record as a two-term governor between 1999 and 2007, with verifiable achievements.

President Buhari, who is the chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), described Tinubu as a politician of note.

“What are the chances of my party winning the election? We are going to (win) the elections. Tinubu, the presidential candidate, is a very well-known politician in the country.

“He (Tinubu) was a two-term governor in his state, Lagos; resource-wise, the most resourceful state and the most visited state. So, I think the party was lucky to get him to accept to be its candidate," the president said.

2023 elections will be free and fair, Buhari restates promise

President Buhari also restated his promise to ensure the 2023 election is free and fair.

According to him, everything will be done to block moneybags from bringing money from outside the system to manipulate and compromise the process.

The president said Nigerians would be allowed to vote for whoever they like, from whichever party.

"Nobody will be allowed to mobilise resources and thugs to intimidate people in any constituency. This is what I want to go down into Nigeria’s history for me as a leader," he said.

President Buhari meets King Charles III in UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari, on Wednesday, November 9, met with His Royal Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom (UK).

The meeting between the two leaders was the first since King Charles III ascended the revered British throne following the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, shared the meeting's photos on Twitter, though no official statement has been released.

