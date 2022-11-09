The amount of rest Bola Tinubu gets has come under the scrutiny of a Nigerian former military head of state

Ibrahim Babangida asked the All Progressives Congress 2023 presidential candidate if his team were allowing the much time needed to rest

According to Babangida, all those seen in Tinubu's team who came to visit him (IBB) in Minna appear to be younger

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, November 8, met with a former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

The former Lagos state governor met with Babangida at his Hilltop residence in Minna, the Niger state's capital city.

Babangida has questioned the amount of rest Tinubu gets since the kick-off of election activities. Photo: FS Yusuf

Source: Twitter

During the meeting, Babangida asked Tinubu if his team were allowing him to have enough rest needed at his age.

He also mentioned that most of the people in Tinubu's team are all quite young and should ensure that the former governor gets some rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Babangida's words:

"How are you? Are they allowing you to rest at all?"

To this Tinubu responds:

"They are doing so, they are doing so, and I force myself..."

Babangida continues:

"They are all young men."

And Tinubu answers, "yes".

Watch video here:

Tinubu makes 1 huge promise to Kogi people as 2023 election draws near

The people of Kogi state have been assured that the perennial flooding ravaging the state will be tackled by 2023.

The assurance was handed to the residents of the state by the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

According to Bola Tinubu, flooding will become a thing of the past once he resumes office with Kashim Shettima as vice president in 2023.

For 3rd time in a row, Shettima represents Tinubu at fresh event organised for presidential candidates

Tinubu was represented at an event organised by all the 2023 presidential candidates of different political parties.

The APC's flag bearer was represented at the Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation's event in Abuja by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Other presidential candidates, including Peter Obi, Hamza Al-Mustapha and Adewole Adebayo among many others were present at the event.

Source: Legit.ng