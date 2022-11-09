The allegations of drug trafficking against Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been dismissed by the ruling APC

A senior member of the party, Femi Fani-Kayode says the recent reports linking Tinubu to drugs was facilitated by the opposition

The former minister of aviation also expressed confidence that Tinubu will be the next president of Nigeria

Facebook - Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has stated that the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu was neither indicted nor convicted of drug trafficking or anything else in the United States of America or anywhere else.

Fani-Kayode made the comment in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 9 in response to recent media reports that a U.S. court released certified true copies of Tinubu's alleged drug dealing, money laundering case in Chicago.

Tinubu continues to battle allegations that he was a drug trafficker in the past. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Fani-Kayode wrote:

“Those that say otherwise and have labelled him a drug baron due to an out of court settlement and repatriation of funds that were in his account in the U.S. 30 years ago are ignorant and misinformed.

“They have no idea of how the American justice system works and I would urge them to go and find out.

“If Asiwaju was a drug baron and if he was wanted in America I doubt the U.S. Ambassador would have visited his campaign office a few weeks ago to wish him well.

“If he was a drug baron that is wanted in America I doubt that he would have avoided extradition all these years considering the power, hatred, fury and venom of his numerous enemies and many detractors.

“If he was a drug baron he would not be the leading contender for the presidential election and the man to beat next year.

“The opposition is desperate and are doing all they can to discredit him before February next year.”

He added that the former Lagos state governor is on course to win next year's presidential election.

U.S. court judgement indicts Tinubu for drug trafficking

Business Day newspaper had earlier reported that a United States District Court judgement from the Northern District of Illinois taking possession of Tinubu’s money over his involvement in drug trafficking was recently made public.

According to the report, the judgement docketed on July 26, 1993, and certified by Thomas O. Burton, the clerk of the court, indicted Tinubu for heroin trafficking.

