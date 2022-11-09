The APC has denied allegations that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was charged in the past with drug trafficking

According to the APC, the allegation against its presidential candidate is never true and it is dead on arrival

The ruling party noted that the claim against Tinubu was settled out of court in the US when nothing concrete was found to incriminate him with

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to drug allegations against its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recently, some media aides of Atiku Abubakar were said to be reviving what the APC described as stale and dead talk about Tinubu's drug scandal.

The APC said there is no drug allegation against Tinubu from the US govt (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

In response to the claim that the former Lagos governor was into drug trafficking, the APC campaign’s media and publicity director, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, November 8, said the allegation is dead on arrival, in his words, "It is dead as dodo", PM News reports.

Making reference to the APC's campaign FAQ manual, Onanuga said the claim is a part of ‘unconscionable and wicked lies peddled by political opponents about Bola Ahmed Tinubu was to paint him erroneously as a drug baron.

It was gathered that the accusation stemmed from a probe by an FBI agent, Kevin Moss, on financial dealing by Tinubu and Compass Investment and Finance accounts at First Heritage Bank and Citi-Bank in the United States (US).

Speaking on Moss' investigation, the APC campaign council disclosed:

“On January 10, 1992, Kevin Moss requested and obtained a court order to freeze the accounts.

“On January 13, 1992, Moss telephoned Tinubu in Nigeria to justify the amounts in the accounts, running into $1.4 million. Part of the money was said to have been deposited by two Nigerians, being investigated for drug offences.

“After the telephone conversation, Tinubu instructed his lawyer in the US to file a lawsuit against the order freezing his accounts.

“This dragged on till 15 September 1993, when an agreement was reached for an out-of-court settlement. Judge John A Nordberg, of the US district court for the Northern District of Illinois, read out the agreement reached by the two parties. Part of the funds, $460,000 was seized by the government.

“The FBI never charged Tinubu with any drug offence; the case did not go on trial. Tinubu was never convicted. And he was never barred from entering the United States."

Southeast for APC: Tinubu fit to rule, has no drug charges, says Onoh

In a move that will certainly annoy some people from the southeast region, a prominent southeasterner declared total support for the candidacy of Tinubu.

Dr. Josef Onoh, the southeast canvasser for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency, also declared that the APC presidential candidate is very fit to govern Nigeria at 70.

Going further, he declared that Tinubu has no drug charges against him anywhere in the world as some political opponents had laboriously tried to hang on Tinubu.

