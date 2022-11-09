Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is expected to give Nigerians a convincing explanation of the drug allegations made against him

In fact, the media office of Peter Obi has advised the APC's presidential candidate to come clean on the incriminating claims

The campaign office noted that Nigerians also need to know about the backgrounds of everyone who is eyeing the presidential seat

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been advised to come clean on the drug allegations against him.

This came on Wednesday, November 9, from the media office of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, New Telegraph reports.

The campaign team of Peter Obi said Tinubu owes Nigerian an explanation (Photo: Peter Obi, @tsg2023)

The LP's campaign council said has the responsibility of giving Nigerians a convincing response on the drug and money laundering claims against him in the United States (US).

INEC should demand convincing response from Tinubu

As the council put it, there is a column in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination form for candidates to speak on whether they had ever been convicted by any court of law anywhere in the world.

The campaign team noted that withholding such information breaches the Electoral Act of 2022 (as amended).

The team said Nigerians are waiting for INEC to demand a sincere response from the APC and Tinubu on the issue.

It said:

“In view of the fresh facts arising from the US court document, Nigerians expect the electoral commission to demand a convincing response from the APC presidential candidate and to act on it accordingly without let or hindrance."

In the opinion of the campaign team, Nigerians, especially INEC, should express keen interest in the backgrounds of all presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

2023 presidency: APC speaks on US true position about Tinubu's drug trafficking allegation

The APC had reacted to drug allegations against its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recently, some media aides of Atiku Abubakar were said to be reviving what the APC described as stale and dead talk about Tinubu's drug scandal.

In response to the claim that the former Lagos governor was into drug trafficking, the APC campaign’s media and publicity director, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, November 8, said the allegation is dead on arrival. In his words, "It is dead as dodo",

