The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has assured the people of Kogi state that his administration if elected into power will ensure the issue of flooding of key communities of the state becomes a thing of the past.

The Punch reports that Tinubu made the pledge in a goodwill message delivered by the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, November 3, at the ultramodern Muhammadu Buhari Civic centre, Lokoja.

The APC flag bearer has promised to tackle the yearly flooding in Kogi state. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

Speaking on his plan for the state, the former Lagos state governor admitted that the perennial flooding in Kogi is not just a major problem for the state but for Nigeria as a whole.

He said

"Flooding is a big problem in Kogi perhaps because of its strategic location as the confluence between Rivers Niger and Benue.

“This state has particularly been ravaged this year by flooding. You have lost precious lives, you have lost properties. You have lost farmlands. Part of the reasons we have put together this special walk for Tinubu/Shettima is to draw attention to this flooding problem.

“I want to tell you today that flooding will be a thing of the past when we get to the office. We will work with the Kogi State Government to devise a permanent solution to this problem. The blessings of God exemplified in torrential rain should not be a curse on us."

