Popular PDP chieftain Ayo Fayose has denied promising to back APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in 2023

The former governor of Ekiti state was alleged to have pitched his tent with Tinubu against his party's candidate, Atiku

However, Fayose's media aide, Lere Olayinka, said the report claiming his principal has decided to support Tinubu is false

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has debunked online reports claiming that he promised to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

According to Daily Independent, Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was alleged to have said his choice in 2023 is Tinubu, though he he had nothing against Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)

Former Ekiti state governor denied picking APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as his choice for the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose

“I have nothing against Atiku, Peter Obi is not my enemy but JAGABAN is my choice,” Fayose was alleged to have said.

Statement credited to Fayose fake, says media aide

Reacting, Lere Olayinka, Fayose’s media aide described the statement credited to his principal as fake news.

“It is not true. He never said anything like that. Disregard the fake news” Daily Independent quoted Olayinka as saying.

