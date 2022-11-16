Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has flagged off his presidential campaign in Jos

Speaking during the flag-off, Tinubu said if elected, he will not allow the country to sink under his watch

Going further he added that he would continue on the foundation laid by Buhari by improving security, infrastructures, oil exploration among others

Amid a mammoth crowd, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday said he will not allow the country to sink under his watch if elected president on February 25, 2023.

Speaking during the official flag-off of his campaign at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State, he pledged to build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu praised Nigerians for believing in the APC to lead the country to progress after years of backwardness under the PDP administration saying, “Hope is back.”

According to him:

“One can see greater prosperity and jobs in an economy humming with activity. From the farmer in the rural area to the city boy in a bustling urban centre, each will have productive work to do and a decent home to return to.

“One can see a Nigeria where all who want to will be able to build a decent life from the fruits of their individual and collective endeavour.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“From this fine vantage point, we see how far we have come. We also see how far we must go and the road that will take us there,” he said.

According to him, he would continue on the foundation laid by Buhari by improving security, infrastructures, oil exploration in the North East and opening Lake Chad for agriculture and economic opportunities.

“Mr president, you have provided exceptional service to the nation and party. Your contributions are both positive and enduring. When the history of this period is objectively written, it will smile upon you and treat you with utmost kindness,” he said.

If elected president, he said his administration will chart the course of progress started by the Buhari administration.

“We hereby reaffirm our commitment to progressive good governance and to the fruits that such governance can bring to this nation.

“February 2023 is more than an election. It is a fight to define the soul of the nation and to determine our collective fate. Do we adhere to the ideals of broadly shared prosperity, competence, peace, justice and compassion toward all? Or do we toss these ideals away, lashing ourselves to the divisive politics of the past or to those whose ranting show they cannot distinguish between fact and fantasy?” he asked.

Tongue-lashing the PDP and Labour Party, Tinubu said, “One party wants to take us back to a past that never should have been. Another party wants to take us to a past that resides only in its candidate’s head. Neither the old road nor the fantasy road is good enough.

“We, the APC and the Tinubu/Shettima team seek to make permanent a covenant of progressive good governance with the people,” he said.

Read what some Nigerians are saying over Governor Soludo's letter on Peter Obi

Meanwhile, some Nigerians are refusing to criticise Professor Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, over his recent letter about the ambition of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Soludo in an article titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’ dismissed Peter Obi's presidential ambition, insisting that Obi will will not win.

However, a section of Nigerians believe the Anambra state governor is a realist and his position on Peter Obi is valid.

Why Nigeria qualifies as a failed state, Peter Obi gives reasons

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has declared Nigeria as a failed state.

The former Anambra state governor said this in an interview. According to Peter Obi, the country meets the two ingredients of a failed state.

Going further, Obi said good leadership should be able to identify the major problems facing the country and solving it.

Source: Legit.ng