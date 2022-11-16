Fredrick Nwabufo, a member of the Bola Tinubu campaign council, has said that his kinsman, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, cannot win the 2023 election

A member of the Bola Tinubu campaign council and a public affairs analyst, Mr Fredrick Nwabufo has said that the 2023 election will definitely be between Bola Tinubu and other contestants.

According to Mr Nwabufo in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Tinubu has an edge over other candidates including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

I am supporting Tinubu to see a progressive Nigeria - APC stalwart

Reacting to why he is supporting Tinubu and even made the list of his campaign council, the former editor of the Cable said his support for Tinubu was basically out of the compulsion to see that Nigeria makes progress.

He said he could not have supported Peter Obi simply because they are from the same state, arguing that it's wrong to sacrifice competence and national interest on the altar of tribalism..

He said:

"My support for Tinubu is out of compulsion to see Nigeria make progress; to see Nigeria united; to see Nigeria reach its full potential. Tinubu has demonstrated competence, character, and expansiveness over time.

"So, why should I support Peter Obi? Because we are from the same state? That is ridiculous. If we sacrifice competence and national interest on the altar of tribalism, we cannot make progress as a country."

Expressing optimism in what looks like a prediction, he said:

"Tinubu is the candidate I believe will be the president for all Nigerians. He is the man with the plan. It's wise we follow the man with the plan.

"The north is firmly behind Tinubu. It's clear Tinubu enjoys support across divides, across groups. Let me reiterate, the 2023 presidential election is between Tinubu and others."

Nwabufo prides himself as Mr One-Nigeria following his continuous advocacy for one Nigeria.

