Alhaji Mutiu Are, director, contact and mobilisation committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, says south-west will deliver 95 percent votes for Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

According to The Nation, Are gave the assurance at the inauguration of members of his committee on Sunday, November 6, in Ibadan.

Alhaji Mutiu Are expressed confidence in Tinubu/Shettima ticket and says APC will secure 95% southwest votes in 2023. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Alhaji Mutiu Are says ‘Tinubu will win 95 percent South-West votes’

The accomplished grassroots politician and businessman expressed the committee’s determination to mobilise all the electorate in the region to deliver 95 percent of the votes to Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the presidential election.

“The committee had already commenced the implementation of a ‘robust’ strategy to reach every nook and cranny of the region, up to the smallest cells of villages and hamlets.

“The effort is aimed at winning to support and votes for Asiwaju and the All Progressives Congress,” Are said.

Afenifere crisis: Yoruba group knocks Tinubu, says he's a constant agent of division

A pan-Yoruba youth socio-economic group, the Southwest Renaissance Group has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the current crisis rocking Afenifere.

In a release signed by the convener of the group, Hon. Olaitan Abdul Salam and sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, November 5, the group referred to the APC candidate as a divider-in-chief.

The group further said Tinubu is a chronic agent of division and destabilization, warning Yoruba should be wary about giving their support to the former Lagos state governor in next year’s election.

2023: Bola Tinubu risks losing Kano over APC crisis, says Hon Ado-Doguwa

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has raised the alarm over the crisis rocking the APC in Kano state, warning that the ruling party may lose the presidential election in the state in 2023.

Ado-Doguwa made the comment at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 4.

According to him, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had left the APC structure in Kano in the hands of those who were disorganising the party.

