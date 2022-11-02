The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has been arraigned before a high court in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Tuesday

Fayose was docked for owing his ex-attorney general and former commissioner of justice, Owoseni Ajayi, N900m legal fee

Ajayi said he had defended Fayose in a total number of 18 cases, including that of his impeachment in 2006 and corruption charges against him by EFCC

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, was docked at a high court in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Tuesday, November 1.

The ex-governor was arraigned before the court for failing to pay the N900 million he owed his former attorney general and commissioner for justice, Owoseni Ajayi, as a legal fee, The Nation reported.

Fayose docked for owing N900m legal fee

Source: Twitter

Ajayi served as attorney general and justice commissioner during the first and second terms of Fayose as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of Ekiti state from 2003 to 2006 and from 2014 to 2017.

Why is Fayose in court?

In case number HAD/113/2018, Ajayi claimed that he handled 18 cases through his law firm for Fayose, each costing N50m as a professional fee, which he alleged that Fayose did not pay.

Ajayi disclosed that the cases were prosecuted for Fayose between 2006 and 2014. According to him, the cases included his impeachment in 2006 and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) corruption case filed against the former governor.

In this case, Ajayi prayed to the court for an order that would compel Fayose to pay the professional fee without delay.

