The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, and some PDP chieftains stormed Bauchi on Wednesday, November 9

Sources have it that Wike and other PDP governors like Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are in Bauchi to woo Governor Bala Mohammed to join them

Currently, there is a perceived rift between Governor Mohammed and Atiku Abubakar, a situation the PDP G-5 reportedly intends to take advantage of

Bauchi - Governor Nyesom Wike and some of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) colleagues paid a visit to Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, on Wednesday, November 9,

Wike, as reported by The Nation, was accompanied to Bauchi by Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The aim of the PDP governors is to woo Mohammed

Source: UGC

The suspicion is that Wike is planning to woo the northern governor (known to be Atiku Abubakar's ally) to his camp.

The newspaper said Wike and the rest are capitalising on the perceived rift between Mohammed and Atiku.

The PDP governors are expected to have a closed-door talk at Government House, Bauchi.

PDP crisis: More trouble for Atiku as Governor Mohammed threatens to leave his camp

The crisis rocking the PDP took another dimension as Mohammed threatened to leave the camp of Atiku.

Mohammed claimed that alleged intelligence showed that Atiku does not support his second-term ambition.

Mohammed not supporting Atiku

The aggrieved governor also alleged he did not have the free hand to manage the party's presidential campaign in the northeast.

Mohammed also complained that the former vice president has some disdain for him, adding that of all the presidential aspirants, he was the only one Atiku did not approach for rapprochement and reconciliation.

It was also gathered that the governor has been passive to the PDP presidential campaign council, though he was appointed as the northeast deputy chairman of the council.

