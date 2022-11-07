A PDP support group has declared that the Labour Party is no match for the PDP New Generation, a support group within the main opposition party

The PDP youths described the Labour Party as a naïve political platform that only exists on social media

They also reeled out the structures put in place nationwide by the PDP New Generation, noting that the Labour Party does not have such arrangement

Yola - Unlimited Youths Foundation, a pro-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth group says one of the support groups in the party, PDP New Generation is stronger than the whole of Labour Party in Nigeria.

The group made the declaration on Monday, November 7 in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

The PDP New Generation is one of the strongest political support group in the country. Photo credit: @pdpnewgen

Source: Twitter

According to a statement sent from the media office of the foundation, the Labour Party is a social media creation without to verifiable political structures nationwide.

Part of the statement read:

“The Labour Party is all noise and no substance and the forthcoming elections will prove us right.

“Running a political party is no child's play. It is beyond ranting all day on social media. Even as a youth wing of the PDP, we are way bigger than the Labour Party because of our formidable nationwide structures down to the ward levels in every state of the federation.

“PDP New Generation has recorded a data base of hundred of thousands of young men and women across the country. The organisation has also facilitated the documentation of over 10,000 Nigerian youths into the fold of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party.

“PDP New Generation also recently launched a National Youth Campaign Council with a structure starting with a chairperson, director-general, six zonal deputy director-generals, state and senatorial campaign directors, local government, ward and polling unit managers.

“The campaign council also have about 13 directorates to manage its affairs.”

The group further said the Labour Party is not a threat to the PDP, but to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that the failures of the ruling party are glaring to Nigerians.

The statement added:

“Nigerians are tired of the APC, but they know Labour Party is not an option. The PDP and its candidates - Atiku and Okowa are time-tested and experienced public officials with a record of performance.

“Nigerians will definitely entrust their mandate with them because we are at a time when we need people who understand governance and not rookies learning the ropes.”

