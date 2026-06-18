Mr Eazi revealed that he placed a bet on the gender of his unborn child with his wife, Temi Otedola

The singer encouraged fans to join in, leaving many stunned by the unusual announcement

Social media users shared mixed opinions as curiosity over the baby’s gender continues to grow

Nigerian music star and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has found himself at the centre of online outrage after making an unexpected wager on his unborn child with his wife, Temi Otedola.

The Afrobeats singer left many fans scratching their heads after disclosing that he had placed a bet on whether his first child would be a boy or a girl.

The singer made the revelation on his official X page on Wednesday.

Mr Eazi places a bet on his unborn child. Photos: Mr Eazi.

Source: Instagram

In a short post that immediately caught attention, Mr Eazi wrote:

“I just bet on if Temi Ajibade & Mr Eazi are having a boy or girl.”

Interestingly, the singer did not reveal which side of the bet he picked, leaving followers guessing whether he expects a son or a daughter.

The post also appeared to encourage fans to participate in the prediction game, turning what is usually a private family moment into a public guessing contest.

This comes only weeks after Temi Otedola delighted fans with news that she was expecting her first child.

The actress, fashion influencer, and daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola shared stunning maternity photographs showing off her baby bump.

Accompanying the pictures was a touching biblical message:

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, Before you were born I set you apart.”

The announcement was met with congratulatory messages from celebrities, fans, and public figures across the country.

For many followers of the couple, it marked another major milestone in a love story that has captured public attention for years.

Mr Eazi and Temi got engaged in 2022 before officially tying the knot in a series of wedding ceremonies in 2025.

Read the tweet here:

Outrage hits Mr Eazi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@G_Eteng stated:

"All the money wey you and your wife get no do una, na my own una wan chop join. for this Thiefnubu economy"

@MichaelTravixxx commented:

"If person use big money bet am now say na boy una go born and later now una born Pikin wey be boy instead of paying the person una go start to Dey wear the Pikin female clothes so that una go say him game cut"

@AbiolaBlackdiva wrote:

"Lapo baby just dey see sege for this country Nepo baby give him wife belle come dey ask lapo baby say make them use their last kobo stake ontop gender"

Mr Eazi encourages fans to join in placing bet on his unborn child. Photo: Temi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi reacts to 'welcoming 1st child' rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi reacted to viral claims that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, had welcomed their first child together.

A social media user shared AI-generated photos showing Temi carrying a newborn and claimed the couple welcomed a baby girl after their long relationship.

Mr Eazi dismissed the claim by posting a message asking if his wife was aware she had supposedly given birth, shutting down the rumours.

Source: Legit.ng