Victor Osimhen turned heads in Lagos after being spotted with a luxury convoy featuring two Lamborghini Urus SUVs, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Tesla Cybertruck

The Super Eagles star also revisited his former primary school in Olusosun and later enjoyed Lagos nightlife with friends and celebrities

Fans flooded social media with reactions as videos of the footballer's stunning collection went viral

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has once again captured the attention of football fans and social media users after being spotted cruising through Lagos in a jaw-dropping convoy of luxury vehicles worth billions of naira.

The Nigerian football star recently returned home following another demanding season in Europe, where he led Galatasaray to win the Superlig title and wasted little time making headlines.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with his daughter during Galatasaray's Superlig trophy celebration. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Videos circulating online showed Osimhen moving around Lagos in a convoy that included two Lamborghini Urus SUVs, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Tesla Cybertruck.

The sight immediately sparked reactions from fans, many of whom were stunned by the scale of wealth on display.

Luxury convoy worth billions on display

Osimhen's convoy featured some of the most expensive vehicles currently available on the global market.

Victor Osimhen was recently spotted enjoying a high-profile return to Lagos, cruising the streets in a luxury convoy. Photo credit: Victor Osimhen

Source: Instagram

The Lamborghini Urus, one of the world's most sought-after luxury performance SUVs, currently sells for between ₦650 million and ₦850 million in Nigeria depending on the model year and specifications.

With two Urus vehicles spotted in the convoy, their combined value could exceed ₦1.3 billion.

According to Nigerian Price, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, regarded as one of the most luxurious SUVs ever built, is valued between ₦900 million and ₦1.3 billion in the Nigerian market.

Also attracting attention was the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck. Depending on the variant and import costs, the vehicle is estimated to cost between ₦180 million and ₦300 million in Nigeria, Carlots reports.

Combined, the vehicles seen alongside Osimhen could be worth well over ₦2.5 billion.

The convoy adds to the growing list of luxury assets associated with the striker, who is also reported to own a fully furnished mansion worth approximately ₦3 billion in the upscale Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Osimhen’s emotional return to his roots

Beyond the luxury cars and celebrity lifestyle, Osimhen also made time for a more personal visit during his stay in Lagos.

The former African Footballer of the Year returned to Olusosun Primary School, where he spent part of his childhood.

During the visit, he met with former teachers, interacted with pupils and reflected on his journey from a young boy growing up in Lagos to becoming one of Africa's biggest football stars.

The visit drew praise from many supporters, who applauded him for remaining connected to his roots despite his global success.

Later, Osimhen was seen enjoying Lagos nightlife, spending time with friends and popular entertainers, including Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Fans react to viral car videos

As videos of the convoy spread online, fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts.

Eniola reacted:

“If I hear say I born pikin wey no wan play football 😂😂”

BigSambo reacted:

“Omo! Football money long o.”

Afrobeats Monster reacted:

“His mates dey world cup 😂 siri play Ball by dammy krane 🔥”

Zoe Dorren reacted:

“Money good oo. Victor Osimhen, na your time be this.”

Prosper posted:

“Money na water.”

Miguel reacted:

“Na Victor Osimhen make me know say Nigeria na sweet country to flex your money.”

RealObamedia posted:

“Osimhen brought the whole garage out to play. Lagos isn't ready for this level of heavy machinery😭💀🔥”

Big Nonny reacted:

“Omo just see car collection dey cry, he never car all his garage come.”

Osimhen opens up on World Cup failure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has finally opened up on Nigeria’s painful failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting that missing football’s biggest stage for a second straight edition remains difficult to accept.

The Super Eagles striker made the revelation while appearing on Romeo WJ's livestream, where he entertained fans, answered questions and even vibed to DJ YK Mule's popular "Victor Osimhen" TikTok anthem.

Source: Legit.ng