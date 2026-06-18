England recorded an emphatic 4-2 victory against Croatia in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Three Lions captain, Harry Kane was allowed to retake his penalty twice after Dominic Livakovic saved his first effort

Thomas Tuchel's team will shift their focus to the African giant, Ghana and Panama in their other group stage matches

Harry Kane scored a brace as England defeated Croatia 4-2 in their opening Group L match at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, on Wednesday, June 17.

England took an early lead after Noni Madueke won a penalty when he was fouled by Luka Modric inside the box. Referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot without hesitation.

England captain Harry Kane score a brace against Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Rich Storry.

Source: Getty Images

In the 12th minute, Kane converted at the second attempt to put the Three Lions ahead and register his 80th international goal.

Croatia levelled in the 36th minute through a stunning strike from Martin Baturina, but the parity was short-lived as Kane restored England's lead with a powerful header in the 42nd minute.

The Vatreni responded again just before halftime, with Petar Musa finishing off a well-worked move in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

However, Croatia failed to build on that momentum after the break. Jude Bellingham fired England back in front just two minutes into the second half.

Marcus Rashford then sealed the victory in the 85th minute, ensuring England started their World Cup campaign with all three points, per ESPN.

The Three Lions will next face Ghana on June 23 before concluding their group-stage fixtures against Panama on June 28.

Why Kane was allowed to retake his penalty

Harry Kane stepped up to take the penalty after Noni Madueke was fouled inside the box for England.

The Bayern Munich striker saw his initial effort saved by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, but the drama was not over.

Croatia goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic, steps out of the goal line, leading to England captain Harry Kane retaking the penalty at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

After a VAR review, the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken after replays showed that Livakovic had moved off his goal line before the ball was kicked.

Under Law 14 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game, goalkeepers must have at least part of one foot touching, in line with, or behind the goal line when a penalty is taken.

If a goalkeeper infringes this rule and prevents a goal from being scored, the penalty must be retaken. IFAB laws chapter 14 reads:

"When the ball is kicked, the defending goalkeeper must have at least part of one foot touching, in line with, or behind, Dominic Livakovic saved his first effort goal line."

The 32-year-old made no mistake with his second attempt, converting from the spot to give England an early lead against Croatia.

Meanwhile, Kane matched Lineker's mark when the Bayern Munich striker easily beat Livakovic with a powerful header off a corner kick from Declan Rice, and has 81 international goals, per France24.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries that could win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite to win their second tournament, while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five for the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng