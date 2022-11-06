The deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kano state, Maritala Garo, has been accused of working for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku

Alhassan Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, made the allegation, claiming that Garo confided in him

Garo is said to be an in-law to Atiku, having married the former vice president's daughter, Walidah Atiku, in 2016

Kano - Alhassan Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, has accused the Kano state deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Maritala Garo, of supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Doguwa made the allegation during a press briefing on Friday, November 4.

House of Reps Majority Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, alleged that the Kano state deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Muritala Garo, is supporting Atiku. Photo credit: @aadoguwa

Source: Twitter

Garo, who is married to Walidah Atiku, is working for his father-in-law after failing to get the governorship ticket, Premium Times reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Garo married Atiku’s daughter in 2016 in Yola.

What Garo told me about 2023 presidential election - Doguwa

Doguwa alleged that Garo, a former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, confided in him that he would rather be an in-law to a president than become a deputy governor, a position that is akin to a governor’s messenger.

“His last wife is the daughter of Atiku Abubakar. When he was not given the ticket, I visited him, and he told me that since you have messed me up, since the system has undermined what I did for the party, I will rather become an in-law to a president than a deputy governor that will make me just like a messenger.

“This is the disposition of the boy. What he is doing today – to God who created me — he has no faith in working for APC, he is working to become an inlaw to a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which I believe will never happen. The president of FRN is Muhammadu Buhari. The incoming president to take over from Buhari is Senator Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Kano APC crisis: Doguwa versus Garo

Doguwa’s allegation is coming amid the latest crisis that is brewing in APC Kano.

An altercation had happened between Doguwa and Garo, where the latter accused the former of attacking him with a teacup at a political meeting.

Garo said the majority leader violently invaded a meeting at the deputy governor’s residence and made several “baseless accusations” against the gathering, including the deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, who is also the party’s governorship candidate.

He said the majority leader became violent and injured him with a teacup while he was trying to defend himself against some of the accusations.

Doguwa, however, denied the allegation, stating that Garo slipped in the melee that ensued at the meeting.

The lawmaker said he was not invited to the meeting but stumbled upon the meeting and raised concerns over the exclusion of members of the National Assembly from Kano state.

Why APC may lose Kano in 2023

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doguwa expressed concerns that the internal crisis rocking the AAPC in Kano could threaten its chances of victory in the coming general elections.

The lawmaker, therefore, called on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to take full charge of the APC in the state.

Doguwa said this in his address to journalists to clear the air on insinuation of his alleged attack on the Kano APC's governorship running mate, Garo.

Source: Legit.ng