The PDP might run into even more serious problems if its leadership does take drastic steps soonest

This was the prediction of a former governor of Ekiti state and chieftain of the PDP, Ayodele Fayose

Fayose said he has been silent over certain issues in the party, adding that his warning will not be ignored

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose has opened up on his fear that there are worse days ahead for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Ekiti governor via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, November 6, stated that for a long time he has been silent over the tussle and unrest ravaging the PDP with the hope that things will get better.

Fayose said he hopes the PDP will heed his warning (Photo: @GovAyoFayose)

Source: Twitter

But Fayose said since his expectations are not forthcoming, it is time he speaks up.

He predicted that more serious turbulence will take over the party soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fayose urged the PDP's leadership to do more than it is already doing to avert the terrible fate awaiting it.

He prayed that his warning will not be ignored by the opposition party.

His words:

"I see more serious turbulence for PDP more than ever before. I have been silent all this while hoping that things will get better.

"I advise we do more than we are doing now to resolve this crisis as events in days/weeks ahead may likely get messier. I pray this advice is not ignored."

Fayose picked Tinubu as preferred presidential candidate? PDP chieftain opens up

Meanwhile, Fayose had debunked online reports claiming that he promised to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was alleged to have said his choice in 2023 is Tinubu, though he had nothing against Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

“I have nothing against Atiku, Peter Obi is not my enemy but JAGABAN is my choice,” Fayose was alleged to have said.

Reacting, Lere Olayinka, Fayose’s media aide described the statement credited to his principal as fake news.

Source: Legit.ng