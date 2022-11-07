Atiku Abubakar has said that he will win the presidential election in 2023 just like Arsenal beat Chelsea

Atiku via his verified Twitter page said on Sunday, November 6, he will recover Nigeria for Nigerians just

The former vice president observed that the match played at Stamford Bridge ended goalless after the first half

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to replicate Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea for Nigeria in 2023.

Atiku who probably watched the match played on Sunday, November 6, noted that the first half of the game ended goalless at Stamford Bridge.

Atiku said he will recover Nigeria for Nigerians in 2023 (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

Source: UGC

The former vice president stated on his verified Twitter handle that just like Arsenal, he will recover Nigeria for Nigerians come the 2023 general elections.

He wrote:

“Great win, Arsenal, even after a goalless first half. As Arsenal did in this game for we, the fans, we will also Recover Nigeria for Nigerians.”

“I’m not worried about Peter Obi’s popularity”: Atiku gives surprising reason

Atiku had said he was not worried about the popularity of Peter Obi. Obi is also contesting for the number one seat in Nigeria on the Labour Party (LP) platform.

Atiku stated that not all youths are throwing their weight behind the Labour Party presidential candidate.

In an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), he said:

“Absolutely not, it doesn’t worry me, because the demography of the youth varies from region to region, and it is not in all regions of the country that the preponderance of the youth is moving towards Labour.

"Maybe in some few areas in the South or South-East.”

Asked if the PDP will go into alliance with others, he said if there were reasons to, the opposition party would.

A vote for Peter Obi is a vote for Tinubu, PDP warns

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye, the spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, attacked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and Obi.

Legit.ng reported that the former Kogi West senator said Obi cannot win the election, adding that a vote for him is a vote for Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng