Kwara, Ilorin - Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has debunked rumours that his administration plans to sack civil servants.

The governor made this known during an interview with pressmen in the state.

Governor AbdulRazaq has assured civil servants owed by the previous government that they will be paid in due course. Photo: Governor Abdulraman AbdulRazaq

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the governor maintained that his administration does not intend to conduct a mass lay-off stating that civil servants in the state are happy with his administration.

He said:

“Civil servants are very happy with us. We do not need to lay off anybody. We have been able to manage the resources to make sure they get their salary as and when due.”

The governor revealed that his predecessor had left his administration backlogs of pending promotion of civil servants who should have been elevated before now.

He, however, assured those civil servants affected by the situation would get promotions.

We inherited backlogs of debts - Governor Abdulrazaq

The governor also lamented that the previous government failed to pay workers’ salaries, leaving his administration to inherit debts.

Similarly, he revealed that pensions and gratuities owed by the previous government sum up to N11 billion for the local government level alone.

He said:

“The previous administration owed salaries. Pensions and gratuities were owed. We are looking at about N11 billion at the local government level alone.”

Governor AbdulRazaq, however, pledged that his administration would look into it earnestly while stating that his administration has no issues in paying salaries and pensions.

He revealed that N5 billion had been disbursed at the state level to civil servants while reiterating that no civil servant would be sacked.

Governor AbdulRazaq described civil servants as the pillar of his government and that their experience is key to the state’s economic growth.

