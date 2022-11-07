Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for giving President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration a poor rating.

Mohammed, during an event in Abuja, tagged 2nd Edition of PMB administration scorecard on Monday, November 7, stated that it was absurd for the PDP to claim in its campaign that President Buhari has no achievement to show for, The Nation reports.

The minister stated that the value of the naira compared to other international currencies and the worsening inflation were not enough indices to assess the current government.

In his view, the Buhari-led administration has done well in terms of education, agriculture, and lifting poor persons from penury.

He stated:

”It’s a cruel irony that the party that presided over the affairs of this great country in a time of plenty but could not complete a single modern rail line, is the one accusing an administration that has completed at least three standard gauge rail lines of lacking in achievements.

“They are quick to point to some economic indices like the Naira exchange rate and inflation, but the truth is that if they were the ones confronted with having to fight a once-in-a-century pandemic, two economic recessions, and low oil prices, Nigeria would have had no economy to even talk about!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Indeed, the Buhari Administration is spoilt for choice in celebrating its achievements. As I said, we have completed the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, and Itakpe-Warri Standard Gauge Rail-lines, we have commissioned brand new airport terminals in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, we have completed housing projects in 35 states, we have constructed or are constructing road projects in every state, we have the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme that has almost weaned us from dependence on imported rice and other crops.

“We met 15 standard rice mills and now we have over 50.

”We have our unprecedented NationalSocial Investment Programme under which 9.8 million school children are fed one meal daily, under which one million youths have been empowered..."

Source: Legit.ng