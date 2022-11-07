The use of thugs by politicians during elections has been banned in Katsina state by the governor, Aminu Masari

Governor Masari recently signed an executive order in the state banning the act and criminalising it

According to the state government, Masari wants nothing less than a free and violence-free election in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Katsina - Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina has signed an executive order banning the use of thugs and other thuggery activities in the state.

Masari signed the executive order as part of his effort to ensure that the 2023 general elections are credible and violence-free, AIT News reports.

This decision was made public through the governor's special adviser on security matters, Ibrahim Katsina, who noted that the essence of it is to give the voting public absolute freedom to elect their leaders in 2023.

The governor said the coming elections are the last his administration will witness (Photo: @GovernorMasari)

Source: Twitter

Katsina noted that this will be the last general election to be witnessed by the current administration, hence it is vital to make it hitch-free as well as set this as a precedence for other states to emulate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The special adviser went on to state Masari as an elder statesman has it in mind to return the state to its glorious past when it was famed as a home of heritage and hospitality.

He, therefore, urged politicians in the state to see the supposed thugs as their own sons and give them education or empowerment rather than destroy their lives by indulging them in violent crimes.

On his part, Abdulrahman Abdullahi, the chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in the state, hailed Masari for the ban and expressed certainty that it will go a long way to ensure smooth electoral activities before, during, and even after the poll.

In Abdullahi's view, if the state government can implement the order fully, it will be the best parting gift the governor has given the people.

Atiku or Tinubu? Northern governor predicts winner of 2023 presidential election, says he doesn't know Peter Obi

Masari had said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the next president of Nigeria “Insha Allah.”

Masari said this on Wednesday, August 24.

Asked to speak on Tinubu’s chances in the 2023 presidential election, Masari said:

“Who is better than him in the political terrain of Nigeria today?”

Source: Legit.ng