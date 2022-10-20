No fewer than 16 women have been appointed as special aides to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state

The governor of the north-central state has been a long advocate of women's inclusion in governance and he once again displayed it

His administration has seen numerous female appointees including nine as part of his executive council

Kwara, Ilorin - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has approved the appointment of 16 women as his special assistants on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor's appointment spreads across the 16 local government areas in Kwara. He also urged them to execute their duties in ensuring that the administration meets its target and goals.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor AbdulRazaq has also signed into law an executive bill mandating the 35 percent appointment of women into the executive council of the state as well as another aspect of political offices in the state.

Since the inception of Governor AbdulRazaq, the state has appointed nine female commissioners, and 12 female permanent secretaries at the inception of his administration, AbdulRazaq also appointed women to man key institutions like the Kwara Revenue Service (KWIRS).

The 16 female appointees

The appointees are Usman Bilikis, Monsurat Lawal, Khadijat Ibrahim, Jibola Yusuf, Abdulmumin Kane Habibat, Aishat Motunrayo Yusuf, Deborah Lawal, Kafayat Kazeem and Titilayo Ashaolu.

Others are Oluwakemi Opeyemi Afolashade, Sani Kudirat, Esther Funlola Adejumo, Amudat Muhammad, Fatima Mohammed, Kashi Mohammed, and Dorcas Toyin Ogunwole.

