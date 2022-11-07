Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said he would not betray or abandon Nyesom Wike of Rivers state because he has been a reliable person

The Benue governor revealed how Wike had donated over N1bn to the north-central state during its trying time

Wike was also commended for being the first governor to come out and speak against an assassination attempt on him

Makurdi, Benue - Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has disclosed that he would not abandon his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike because he can be trusted and depended upon.

The governor made the revelation on Sunday, November 6, when he hosted a banquet to honour 4 other Governors in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Samuel Ortom says Wike is Reliable and trusted Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Why I remain loyal to Wike, Ortom reveals

Ortom maintained that Wike had donated a large amount of cash to Benue state during its trying time, and he would not leave him now.

The governors included Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Seyi Makinde and Nyesom Wike.

This was revealed in a statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom’s chief press secretary in a statement on Monday, November 7, sent to Legit.ng.

What Wike has done for Benue state

Ortom disclosed that when he was about to be assassinated by unknown gunmen, Wike was the first person to condemn it, adding that if he was killed, they killed Nigeria.

The governor maintained that when Benue state was under attack by unknown gunmen, Wike donated N250m to the state.

Wike subsequently donated N700 million to the state when Benue faced humanitarian challenges because of the unwarranted attacks.

Ortom also revealed that Wike convinced and influenced Governor Emmanuel Udon of Akwa Ibom, and he donated N200 million to Benue state.

He further added that when two markets in the state caught fire, Wike also donated N300 million for each of the markets.

The statement read:

“I will stand with him and I remain with him because I am not a betrayer."

