Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has traced the source of the rift between him and ex-Delta lawmaker and billionaire Ned Nwoko to a $418m Paris Club refund fee

The governor said he was part of the governors who moved against the release of these funds to some consultants led by Ned Nwoko

Wike's comment came after the businessman called on the PDP to expel the Rivers governor over the consistent crisis rocking the PDP

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said that Ned Nwoko, a former lawmaker and businessman from Delta state, is after him because of his role in stopping him (Nwoko) from recovering the $418 million Paris Club refund fee.

Wike made this known in Port Harcourt through a statement signed by his commissioner for information and communication, Chris Finebone, on Wednesday, November 9, The Nation reported.

Wike reveals the cause of the rift between him and Ned Nwoko Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Latest about PDP, Nyesom Wike, Ned Nwoko

According to the statement, Wike was reacting to the recent statement credited to Nwoko that PDP should expel the Rivers state governor over the unrelenting crisis rocking the opposition party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Finebone alleged that Wike’s participation in stopping Nwoko from claiming the commonwealth of Nigerians by some consultants led by Ned Nwoko fueled the rivalry between him and the billionaire.

The statement reads in part:

“For the benefit of those who may be at sea about why Ned Nwoko has embarked on his voyage of unwarranted attacks on Governor Nyesom Wike, it has to be said that Ned Nwoko is reeling and riling due to the agitation and legal action some governors filed, among whom was Governor Wike, which effectively stopped the attempt to fleece the commonwealth of Nigerians to the tune of $418 million over the Paris Club refund to some consultants, led by Ned Nwoko.”

All PDP governorship candidates that may not participate in 2023 election and why

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP is faced with numerous problems back to back, the challenges did not remain at the national level of the party but also at the state level.

Currently, Ladi Adebutu and Dauda Lawal Dare are both governorship candidates of the PDP but are not yet sure if they will participate in the 2023 governorship election.

Both Adebutu and Dare have been disqualified by the court of jurisdiction over irregularities in the primaries that produced them.

Source: Legit.ng