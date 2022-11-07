Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, is faced with another threat ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has threatened to leave Atiku's campaign train over an alleged intelligence report that Atiku is not supporting Bala's second term bid in Bauchi

The aggrieved governor is also pained that he was the only presidential aspirant Atiku did not visit after the primary for reconciliation

Bauchi, Bauchi - The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party took another dimension as Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, threatened to leave the camp of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to The Nation, Mohammed claimed that alleged intelligence showed that Atiku does not support his second-term ambition.

Northern governor not supporting Atiku

The aggrieved governor also alleged he did not have the free hand to manage the party's presidential campaign in the northeast.

Mohammed also complained that the former vice president has some disdain for him, adding that of all the presidential aspirants, he was the only one Atiku did not approach for rapprochement and reconciliation.

It was also gathered that the governor has been passive to the PDP presidential campaign council, though he was appointed as the northeast deputy chairman of the council.

According to sources, the governor made his displeasure known in a letter forwarded to the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Mohammed felt slighted by Atiku.

Part of the comment of the source:

“He said he suspected that Atiku had not been keen on his second-term aspiration."

