The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ending anytime soon

This is because the governor of Bauchi state, Atiku Abubakar's ally, Bala Mohammed spills hard details, sharing with Wike and his allies his fears over his re-election bid

In the buildup of teh 2023 general election, the aggrieved governor has called out the leadership of the party, demanding equity, fairness and equal representation

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has opened up to G-5 Governors comprising Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Seyi Makinde; Samuel Ortom (Benue); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) on fears for his second term bid.

Legit.ng reports that the G-5 Governors arrived in Bauchi, the state capital around 12:30 pm to woo Mohammed to their camp.

Atiku is working against my re-election bid, Mohammed says

The G-5 is trying to capitalise on the perceived rift between Mohammed and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

Mohammed had complained to the national chairman of the party Senator Iyorchia Ayu, that Atiku sidelined him by refusing to see him after the presidential primary after he visited other aspirants.

He added that Atiku is allegedly working against his re-election bid in the State, The Nation reported.

The Governor, who is the vice chairman of the Atiku Campaign Council in the Northeast, also alleged that Atiku picked campaign coordinators from his State without consultation with him.

After meeting with Atiku's strongest ally, Wike reveals final position on PDP crisis

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said he and his allies are open to reconciliation with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike and his allies have been at loggerheads with the party after the Rivers leader lost the PDP presidential primary to Atiku Abubakar.

The aggrieved governors are demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the PDP has pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign. Reconciliation moves have also failed.

PDP crisis: "Why I, Ortom, others visited Bauchi governor" - Wike

Governor Nesom Wike of Rivers has explained why he and some of his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a visit to Bauchi.

At Bauchi Government House on Wednesday, November 9, said they are on a solidarity visit to Governor Bala Mohammed.

Wike also disclosed that he, Governor Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi came to discuss ways they can intervene regarding some pressing issues facing Bala's re-election ambition.

