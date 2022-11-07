There is a growing concern that Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor-elect might not be swear-in as planned

It was gathered that the ruling party, APC, and Governor Gboyega Oyetola are plotting to use the judiciary to delay the ceremony

The handing-over and swear-in ceremony of the dancing senator is slated to hold on Sunday, November 27

Osun, Osogbo - An emerging report has confirmed that the APC and PDP chapter in Osun state is in a serious war of words over the handing-over ceremony slated for Sunday, November 27.

As reported by the Vanguard Newspaper, The PDP is accusing the APC and Governor Gboyega Oyetola of plotting to delay the handing-over ceremony with the judiciary.

Governor Oyetola and Senator Adeleke are currently in the heat of a serious legal battle over the July 16 gubernatorial elections in Osun state. Photo: Gboyega Oyetola, Senator Ademola Adeleke

In a statement made available to newsmen, the PDP caretaker chairman, Akidele Adekunle has issued a warning to the judge presiding over the ongoing tribunal case between the incumbent governor and governor-elect.

The statement reads:

“To avoid becoming part of the plot to scuttle the will of Osun people and to prove that he is indeed not available for the APC reactionary agenda, Adagunodo should urgently kick-start the process of case withdrawal.

“The failure to close the case will confirm allegations and alleged grand coalition among the APC, Adagunodo, and a section of the judiciary to throw Osun into a constitutional crisis."

APC reacts to PDP allegations

In reaction to the allegations, Sunday Akere, an aide to Governor Oyetola stated that the allegations against his principal were fictitious while urging the PDP to focus more on resolving their internal crisis.

He said:

“It is quite unfortunate that PDP leaders are always afraid of their own shadow. What has Governor Oyetola or the APC got to do with matters that affect PDP?

"Instead they should face their internal problem and stop bringing APC into it. The governor is not interested in their issues. We believe in the rule of law and we believe that justice will prevail for us."

