Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, has denied hatching any plan to leave the APC for another party ahead of 2023

Doguwa made this known when he paid a visit to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja on Sunday, November 6

The federal lawmaker assured Tinubu of his support in 2023, saying the former Lagos governor has the sagacity, capacity and experience to turn around Nigeria's economy

FCT, Abuja - The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has said he remains in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has no reason to leave the party either now or in the future.

He said those alleging he was set to defect from the party were peddling what he called "catastrophic fake news".

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has assured Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, of his support. Photo credit: Tunde Rahman

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by Tunde Rahman, a media aide to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, November 6.

Legit.ng gathers that Ado Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, spoke when he paid a solidarity visit to the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Abuja on Sunday.

The House Majority Leader visited Tinubu in company with the state House of Assembly member and the two local government chairmen from his constituency, as well as other prominent leaders from the state.

2023 elections: Doguwa assures Tinubu of support

Assuring Asiwaju Tinubu of his support and the fact that he remains in the APC, he said Kano state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is in safe hands.

"ÄPC remains my party, my destiny. I'm not leaving the party for any other. I remain in the APC because victory is for the party.

"I also believe we have a presidential candidate in Asiwaju Tinubu who has the sagacity, capacity and experience to turn around the economy, the fortune of the country, the same way he did in Lagos. I believe that under Tinubu, Nigeria will do well in the comity of nations.

"Kano is under the able leadership of Governor Ganduje who I call an engineer because the wonderful things he has done in the state and the way he has turned Kano to a model. He has improved on and created additional infrastructure. Ganduje is everything to us in Kano.

"With Governor Ganduje leading the charge, we will deliver the state to APC, to Asiwaju Tinubu. We have done this before in Kano State. During the cancelled 1993 election, we voted for the MKO Abiola/Babagana Kingibe of the then SDP against the candidature of our son, late Alhaji Bashir Tofa, of the defunct NRC. Tofa was not just a Kano man, he was an eminent statesman. Kano votes on the basis of ideology. History will repeat itself again Kano. Mark my words," the lawmaker was quoted as saying.

Tinubu reacts, thanks Doguwa

Asiwaju Tinubu thanked Ado Doguwa for the visit, promising to stand by him and the people of the state for their support.

He recalled that he had come a long way with Ado Doguwa, from their days in the 1992 National Assembly, he in the Senate and Doguwa in the House of Representatives, describing the House Majority Leader his son and a dependable ally.

Doguwa accuses Kano APC deputy governorship candidate of working with Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doguwa accused the Kano state deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Muritala Garo, of supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He made the allegation during a press briefing on Friday, November 4.

He said Garo, who is married to Walidah Atiku, is working for his father-in-law after failing to get the governorship ticket.

