Dino Melaye is optimistic that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be the next president of Nigeria

The former Kogi West senator said Peter Obi of LP cannot win the election, adding that a vote for him is a vote for the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu

Melaye urged Obi to give up his presidential ambition and return to PDP to support his "elder brother and mentor"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Senator Dino Melaye, the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, has taken a swipe at the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

Melaye said Tinubu is unfit for the presidency, while Obi does not have the national spread to emerge as president of Nigeria in 2023, DailyTrust reports.

Dino Melaye has expressed optimism that Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @_dinomelaye

Source: Twitter

The PDP spokesman disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, November 5.

He said Obi's popularity is gradually dying, asking the former Anambra governor to return to the PDP, and work for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria's next president.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Melaye stated:

“Nigerians must know that any vote for Peter Obi is a vote for APC. Because Peter Obi cannot make it. So, anybody that is voting for Labour Party is actually voting for Tinubu. Anybody that is campaigning for Peter Obi is actually praying and working for Tinubu to become the president.

“If you are voting for Peter, you are depleting the votes of PDP because Peter cannot make it."

Tinubu is not fit to be Nigeria's leader, Melaye says

Melaye claimed that Tinubu does not possess the mental capacity to be Nigeria's president, This Day reports. He challenged the former Lagos governor to take a medical examination.

He said the presidential candidates should be subjected to narcotic tests.

The PDP campaign spokesman stated:

“Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit. I challenge him to a medical examination between him and Atiku because this is a constitutional requirement to be president and he should fulfill it."

Atiku will win the 2023 presidential election

Melaye does not see Obi as a threat to Atiku, who he believes will win the coming election. He said:

"With Peter or no Peter, Atiku is going to win the next election."

According to him, Obi is a creation of Atiku and his movement is an euphoria that is gradually dying.

“By January, it will go down more, because people will realize that it is going to be a wasted vote, people will realize that he (Peter Obi) cannot become president, people will realize that voting for Peter is voting for Tinubu."

Melaye lambasts Shettima over Atiku/Dubai comment

Melaye had earlier chided the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima, saying the presidential villa is not meant for bandits.

Melaye reacted after Kashima said Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election would send Atiku back to Dubai.

The former Kogi West senator described Shettima, former Borno state governor, as "the grand commander of bandits".

Source: Legit.ng