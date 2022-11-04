Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson, Senator Melaye, has described the APC vice presidential candidate, Shettima, as "the grand commander of bandits"

Melaye's statement comes after Shettima said Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election would send Atiku back to Dubai

The PDP campaign spokesman, however, said the APC vice presidential candidate only succeeding promoting Atiku as a global citizen

FCT, Abuja - A spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has chided the vice presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, saying the presidential villa is not meant for bandits.

Melaye reacted after Kashima said Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election would send Atiku back to Dubai.

Atiku campaign spokesman Dino Melaye said APC vice presidential candidate Shettima is the "grand commander of bandits". Photo credits: Dino Melaye, Kashim Shettima (photo modified by author)

"Next year, we are going to permanently retire the political tourist back to Dubai,” Shettima had said.

The former Kogi West senator described Shettima, former Borno state governor, as "the grand commander of bandits".

How Shettima ended up promoting Atiku, Melaye reveals

Senator Melaye said Shettima, "in an attempt to desecrate the wholesomeness of Abubakar Atiku succeeded in promoting" him "as a productive, enterprising and job-creating office seeker."

He urged Nigerians to critically assess those he described as jesters in the political space whose understanding of political campaign was the acerbic deployment of an unsterilised mouth.

The former lawmaker added that, in attempting to cast aspersions on Atiku’s high profile, Shettima only succeeded in promoting him as a global citizen who was well accepted in Dubai.

Melaye's statement attracts reaction

Okpara Jonathan Chibuike commented on Facebook:

"This guy is among those deceiving Atiku, People without electoral value will be detecting for a Presidential candidate.

"The first thing to ask is, what's your electoral value?? Did you win your elections? PDP is not an alternative in this election."

Hassan Jibrin said:

"I stand with Atiku."

