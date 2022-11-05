The Southwest Renaissance Group has accused APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of causing crisis in Afenifere

The group warned the southwest people to be wary of supporting the former Lagos state governor in 2023

According to the group, Tinubu has a penchant for dividing Yoruba leaders to achieve his political aspirations

FCT, Abuja - A pan-Yoruba youth socio-economic group, the Southwest Renaissance Group has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the current crisis rocking Afenifere.

In a release signed by the convener of the group, Hon. Olaitan Abdul Salam and sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, November 5, the group referred to the APC candidate as a divider-in-chief.

The southwest socio-economic group described Tinubu as 'divider-in-chief' Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

The group further said Tinubu is a chronic agent of division and destabilization, warning Yoruba should be wary about giving their support to the former Lagos state governor in next year’s election.

Afenifere was in the news recently after ots leader, Pa. Ayo Fasoranti hosted the APC presidential candidate and some eminent Yoruba bigwigs in his Akure home.

This was after another Afenifere leader, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo had made open declaration that Afenifere group has adopted the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

The group said:

“We are not surprised by what is currently playing out, we know him too well as constant divider of brethren.

“In 2002, this same Bola Tinubu divided Afenifere to achieve his second term ambition as Lagos governor.

“He divided Yoruba Council of Elders in 2015 to control the Yoruba nation; and he has again divided Afenifere because of his 2023 presidential ambition.

“We must rescue our land from this perennial divider-in-chief and ensure that the Yoruba intreat in Nigeria’s politics should not be driven by ethnicity but the basic credential of electing a president who qualifies for an Omoluabi.”

