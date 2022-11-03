Bola Tinubu's endorsement by Afenifere and Pa Adenabjo's endorsement of Peter Obi has caused a major issue in the Yoruba group with organisations weighing in and stating their positions

The Muslim Rights Concern while creating to development commended Pa Reuben Fasoranti for backing Tinubu while condemning Afenifere's acting leader's move, Adebanjo

Meanwhile, MURIC had earlier called for a Yoruba Muslim president as far back as February, long before the presidential primaries

The Islamic human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern, has commended Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the national leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, for endorsing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as its preferred candidate for the 2023 election.

In the buildup of the 2023 general election, Pa Fasoranti gave his blessings to Tinubu on Sunday, October 30, 2022, when the latter visited him at his country home in Akure, Ondo State.

MURIC commends Fasoranti’s endorsement of Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Professor Ishaq Akintola, Tinubu Media Office

MURIC hails Fasoranti's move, blasts Pa Ayo Adebanjo

This development however has led to a serious shake in Afenifere as its acting leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo declared support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Reacting, MURIC hailed the development through its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, The Punch reported.

The Islamic group described the earlier endorsement of Obi, by Afenifere’s national leader, Pa Adebanjo, as “illogical.”

The statement reads,

“MURIC commends Pa Fasoranti for his sportsmanship and broadmindedness. Pa Fasoranti’s name will be engraved in letters of gold for ignoring the illogical, irrational and inexplicable choice of Pa Ayo Adebanjo who declared support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“We advise Pa Adebanjo to reflect on the events surrounding the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the role of the National Democratic Coalition in confronting military totalitarians and, in particular, the sterling quality of Tinubu among NADECO’s dramatis personae.”

Afenifere: Olu Falae also backs Tinubu

Meanwhile, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and member of Afenifere, Olu Falae, also backed Tinubu.

He charged the APC presidential candidate to fix Nigeria’s economy if elected president, lamenting that the naira may soon become N1,000 to a dollar.

Speaking during Tinubu’s visit to Pa Fasoranti in Akure, Falae urged Tinubu also to fix security.

