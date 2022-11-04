Afenifere leaders have started making moves to put its house in order after presidential endorsements divided the Yoruba socio-cultural group into two

The group became divided after its two leaders, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, endorsed Tinubu and Peter Obi respectively

However, a four-man committee saddled with the responsibility of resolving the differences has been set up

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Southwest, Nigeria - Measures have been put in place to resolve the crisis in the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, amid the campaigns for the 2023 presidential election.

Afenifere became fictionalised after the group's two leaders, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, endorsed different presidential candidates.

Afenifere became divided after its two leaders, Pa Fasoranti and Pa Adebanjo endorsed APC's Tinubu and Labour Party's Peter Obi respectively. Photo credit: @TheNationNews (photo modified by author)

Source: Twitter

While Fasoranti backed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Adebanjo queued behind the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Pa Fasoranti is said to be the group's leader, while Adebanjo is the acting leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Afenifere: Four-man committee set up to resolve crisis

According to The Punch, a four-man committee with the mandate to resolve the crisis was set up on Thursday, November 3.

Members of the committee include:

Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator Femi Okurounmu Chief Cornelius Adebayo Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa, Afenifere Secretary-General

Legit.ng gathers that the committee will meet with the Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti and the group's acting leader, Pa Adebanjo, to resolve the rift.

The development was confirmed by the national organising secretary of Afenifere, Kole Omololu.

Omololu assured that the issues would soon be thrashed out, insisting that there was no crisis in the association.

He also clarified that Pa Fasoranti did not sack Adebanjo as earlier reported by the media.

“Baba never sacked the acting leader, Pa Adebanjo. The acting leader will still be the one calling the meeting and the meeting will still be held at the leader’s place," Omololu stated.

Afenifere crisis to be resolved soon, Okurounmu also says

Similarly, a former Afenifere secretary, Senator Femi Okurounmu, assured that the crisis would soon be resolved.

A former senator representing Ogun East and Afenifere leader, Gbenga Kaka, also dismissed reports that there was a crisis in the socio-cultural group, describing it as mere disagreement.

According to Kaka, the issue between Fasoranti and Adebanjo was a matter of choices, adding that it would be resolved shortly.

2023 presidency: Sowore reacts to Afenifere’s endorsements of Tinubu and Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, reacted to Afenifere's endorsements of Tinubu and Obi.

He said:

“Afenifere TEAM ‘A’ & Afenifere ‘B’ ought to know they goofed, they can’t sit in their living rooms and endorse candidates on behalf of South-West, they are too fiercely independent to fall for these crooked endorsements. They’ll always vote their conscience!”

Source: Legit.ng