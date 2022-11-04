Senator Lee Maeba has lost the land allocated to him at the Golf Course axis of old Government Reserved Area in Port Harcourt.

The PDP chieftain is paying the price for his open support for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and Atiku have been at loggerheads since the latter emerged as the PDP presidential candidate

Port Harcourt - The Rivers state government has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of land allocated to Senator Lee Maeba at the Golf Course axis of old Government Reserved Area in Port Harcourt.

Senator Maeba, a staunch supporter of the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is the chairman of the party’s presidential campaign council in Rivers state.

Senator Lee Maeba's land has been revoked for supporting Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: Lee Maeba

Source: Facebook

Maeba, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Austin Opara, former governor, Celestine Omehia and a member of the House of Reps, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, fell out of favour with Governor Nyesom Wike after they visited Atiku soon after his emergence as the PDP presidential candidate.

The revocation order was contained in a letter addressed to Senator Maeba on Wednesday, November 2.

The letter was signed by Ochiagha Onyebuchi, the acting Director, Head of Department, Acquisition, Valuation and Compensation, Ministry of Lands and Survey, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary.

Part of the letter read:

“I am directed to inform you that your allocation at Plot 20A Golf Course Layout, old GRA, Port Harcourt, has been cancelled as shown on the attached Rivers State Official Gazette No. 22 Vol. 58, dated September 20, 2022.

“Please accept the warm regards of the Permanent Secretary.”

However, when contacted, Maeba expressed surprise at the development in a terse message to Punch newspaper.

He said the land was allocated to him with a Certificate of Occupancy duly signed by Governor Wike himself.

Source: Legit.ng