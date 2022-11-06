The anointed governorship candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, Rivers state has been invited over for questioning

This is as the Code of Conduct Bureau invited the Rivers PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Sim Fubara, for questioning

According to reports, the CCB called the attention of the governorship hopeful for the 2023 election over the non-declaration of assets

Governor Nyesom Wike's anointed candidate for the Rivers state governorship election in 2023, Sim Fubara has received a surprising invitation.

The Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party Gubernatorial candidate, Siminalayi Fubara (Sim Fubara), has been invited by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja for non-declaration of assets and false assets declaration as a public servant, Rivers Mirror reported.

Code of Conduct Bureau invites Sim Fubara for questioning over non-asset declaration. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

Why Sim is invited for questioning by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)

In a letter signed by the Director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring of the Bureau, it states that Sim Fubara should come to Abuja with Documents of his properties and details of his companies on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at its Abuja head office, Vanguard report added.

