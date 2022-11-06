This is the period of campaign and Nigerian politicians are known for visitation irrespective of their faith or tribe

In the buildup of the election, politicians take the campaign even to religious institutions such as churches or mosques to seek divine intervention and fatherly blessings

This is as the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Rivers state worshipped with the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Port-Harcourt

Senator Magnus Abe, Gubernatorial Candidate of Rivers people on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Sunday, November 6, worshiped with the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, in Port Harcourt, during their 2022 Thanksgiving Adoption Service.

Senator Abe, honoured to speak at the church gathering, reminded the audience why the message of inclusion, which is the bedrock of his vision for the state, should not only be preached but practically demonstrated.

Senator Magnus Abe, worshiped with the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, in Port Harcourt, during their 2022 Thanksgiving Adoption Service. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

He recalled that he had experienced the service and worship of the Cherubim church many years ago when he worshiped with one of his friends in the Church at Ogbunabali, Rivers Mirror reported.

Church blessed Senator Abe

The church prayed with him, blessed him and wished him success in his political endeavor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Senator was accompanied to the church by his wife, His Worship Bariyaah Abe, Senatorial candidate of the SDP for Rivers East, Captain Sunday Nwankwo; among others.

2023 election: Why Wike signed Executive Order 21, Rivers APC gives powerful reason

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has maintained that the fear of the party is responsible for the signing of Executive Order 21 by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Darlington Nwauju, the Rivers APC publicity secretary made this disclosure through a statement.

He noted that the popularity of the party is the reason why many political parties are filing different suits against the APC to stop the party from participating in the 2023 general elections.

Rivers APC crisis heightens as Senator Magnus Abe dumps party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that the crisis in the Rivers APC made Senator Magnus Abe leave the party.

The former lawmaker made his decision known on Wednesday, July 20, via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Benson. Senator Abe, however, noted his undoubted loyalty to the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he will remain loyal and supportive of his course to becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Abe went on to pick the governorship ticket of the SDP in Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng