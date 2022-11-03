The PDP standard-bearer has again given Nigerians one strong reason he should be considered for the job in 2023

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Atiku says he will sell the nation's refineries if elected president

Meanwhile, the former VP promised earlier that he would create a $10 billion Economic Stimulus Fund to resuscitate the country’s economy within his first 100 days in office if elected

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has restated his plan to sell all of Nigeria’s refineries to businessmen if elected in 2023, Daily Trust reported.

Atiku made this statement during a special interview with the Voice of America (VOA Hausa) during his visit to Washington DC, America.

Atiku says if elected president in 2023, he will sell the nation’s refineries to businessmen. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

He said,

“My position on this is not new, I already said years ago, I will sell them, because if you give it to the businessmen, they will run these refineries better.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tackling oil theft, Atiku spills hard truth

Regarding the oil theft in southern Nigeria, the former vice president also promised to deal with the problem if he became president.

“This is a different problem that we have to see how we can use the power of the government to stop it, because there must be cooperation between the NNPC and the security agencies who are responsible to look after Oil pipelines laid,” he said.

Nigeria has four oil refineries in Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt, which are not working properly. As a result, most of the refined oil used in Nigeria is imported from foreign countries.

Tinubu, Atiku or Peter Obi? 4 international analysts predict winner of 2023 presidential election

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, some international data reporting firms have predicted the winner.

The predictions so far indicate a three-horse race as many of the reports focus on three contenders: Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

While some predicted a surprise win for Obi, others stated that Tinubu of the ruling party would win the election.

Tinubu takes a swipe at Peter Obi, Atiku, explains why he's a better presidential candidate for Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress flag bearer had earlier cautioned Nigerians against voting for Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Bola Tinubu said he is a better presidential candidate than all those who are contesting for the presidency with him.

According to the former Lagos governor, there is a need for Nigerians to understand that democracy does not translate to perfection.

Source: Legit.ng