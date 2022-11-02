Kashim Shettima, the APC vice presidential candidate, has visited Alaba Rago, a Hausa/Fulani community in Ojo LGA of Lagos state

Sharing the video of the visit, Bashir Ahmed, President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, described the moment as street credibility

Shettima's visit could scuttle the chances of other political parties in the state in the 2023 elections, as Lagos and the community, in particular, are major voting blocs

Ojo, Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, has visited one of the populous Arewa communities in Lagos.

Alaba Rago is a leading community in the southwest state dominated by Nigerians of northern origin, a community in the Ojo local government area of Lagos state.

2023 Election: Shettima campaigns in Lagos Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

According to the recent voter registration, Lagos is a leading voting bloc in the 2023 presidential election, with a record of a 7.57% increase in its voters' register.

Arewa Kashim Shettima Lagos APC

As part of the APC campaign strategy, the ruling party vice presidential candidate, who is also a leading figure in the northern part of the country, visited the northerners living in the state.

The move by the APC could affect the chances of other political parties in the state as the votes of the Arewa community in the state cannot be undermined.

Other leading political parties in the 2023 election included the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Shettima campaigns in Lagos

Taking to his Twitter page to share the video, Bashir Ahmed, President Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant on digital communications and deputy director of special media project and new media of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, said it is street acceptability.

He captioned the video:

“The ‘street acceptability’. The APC Vice Presidential Candidate, H.E. Kashim Shettima at the Alaba Rago community, Ojo, Lagos.”

