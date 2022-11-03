The crisis rocking the Afenifere, the leading pan-Yoruba socio-political group, is growing beyond the buzz to the surface since the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, endorsed Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate

A section of the group led by Pa Ayo Adebanjo had earlier endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, but Tinubu's endorsement was well attended by leaders across southwest states, including Kogi and Kwara

However, Adebanjo, who is an acting leader of the group, had claimed that Fasoranti could not remove him, while Fasoranti has said the meeting of the group will henceforth be held in his house

Afenifere, the leading Yoruba socio-political group, is sinking into deepened crisis as its two leading figures, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, built camps.

The Punch reported that the crisis borders on which presidential candidate the group's leadership threw weight behind in the 2023 elections.

Before now, there has been speculation about the division in the group's leadership about the current political milieu, but the differences had never come to the limelight.

Tinubu visits Afenifere leaders in Ondo

However, the recent visit of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the group's leaders in Akure, the Ondo state capital, spurred the crisis into the limelight.

Tinubu was received and endorsed by Fasoranti and other leaders of the group, they also prayed for his success in the 2023 presidential race.

Before Tinubu’s visit, a section of the group endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in September, stating it was the turn of the Southeast geopolitical zone to produce the next president.

However, Tinubu’s endorsement was attended to by Yoruba leaders from Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Kogi and Kwara.

Abagun Kole Omololu, the national organising secretary of the group, later released a statement stating that Tinubu’s presidency will:

“Usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability.”

Fasoranti further said that he neither resigned nor retired as speculated, adding that he remained the leader of the group and Tinubu’s endorsement is final.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti's endorsement of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, appeared to be well accepted in the southwest region than Ayo Adebanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer.

This is due to the fact that Tinubu was publicly endorsed at an event organised for that purpose at Fasoranti's house in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Also, Tinubu's endorsement was well attended by many respected Yoruba elders, governors, deputy governors, and senators.

Source: Legit.ng