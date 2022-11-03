Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has commended the statesmanship of former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo achieved a diplomatic breakthrough on Wednesday when he led a team that announced the cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia

Tunubu, in a statement on Thursday, hailed the former general while expressing optimism that the development would ultimately and permanently restore peace and development

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has commended and congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for securing a truce in the Ethiopia crisis.

The 85-year-old Obasanjo, on Wednesday, November 2, secured a surprising win in hostile Ethiopia.

Tinubu commends Obasanjo on his new diplomatic breakthrough

Source: Twitter

The former Nigerian president and head of state led the team that announced a cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia.

The diplomatic breakthrough would end the conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people while leaving many to starve.

But Tinubu, in a statement on his verified Twitter on Thursday, November 3, commended the statesmanship of the retired general for stabilizing the African continent.

Tinubu hailed the former head of state for his successful diplomatic mission in Ethiopia, his mediation, and his securing a peace treaty.

His statement reads in part:

“It is hoped that the process results, ultimately, in the permanent resolution of the conflict and a full commitment to the cause of unity, restoration, and development.”

