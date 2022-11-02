The PDP presidential campaign council has berated Senator Kashim Shettima for verbally attacking Atiku Abubakar

Shettima had said the PDP presidential candidate cannot unify his party but has been promising to unify Nigeria

The PDP campaign team, however, countered Shettima, reminding him how Boko Haram blossomed under his watch as Borno governor

FCT, Abuja - People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council on Wednesday, November 2 accused vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima of selective amnesia for ignoring the chaos within APC to attack the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Director of strategic communication of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Chief Dele Momodu, said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Senator Shettima verbally attacked Atiku when he and Tinubu interacted the organised private sector in Lagos. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

He said the Atiku-Okowa campaign has watched in utter incredulity and amazement the boldfaced speech made on Tuesday, November 1 by Shettima at an event in Lagos.

Shettima had said:

“PDP Presidential candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar (GCON) cannot unite Nigeria when he has not united his own political party.”

In response, Momudu said:

“It is our belief that Alhaji Shettima, in a moment of deliberate amnesia, must have tried to point fingers at the specks in another man’s eyes while studiously ignoring the giant logs in his own eyes.

“The APC is in total disarray with prominent members of his party openly apologizing to Nigerians for the unmitigated disaster it has foisted on Nigeria since 2015.

“This is one of the reasons APC members have been migrating in droves to PDP. It took almost forever for APC to achieve the simple task of constituting its presidential campaign council, due to the total lack of unity in their party.

“It is very obvious that APC has become completely rudderless and many self-respecting members are jumping ship and being recovered by PDP.”

The PDP campaign director wondered how the APC candidates can ever unite Nigerians, stating that the ruling party have shown open disdain for the democratic and voting rights of certain ethnic groups within their domains.

He added:

“Alhaji Shettima alleged that Atiku Abubakar cannot be trusted with the economy of Nigeria. No heresy could be worse than this.

“Nigerians would want to know what businesses the APC candidates have managed personally and successfully except living outlandishly on government booty and largesse.

“Atiku Abubakar started business as a teenager and served meritoriously as a government officer in the Customs where he assisted so many Igbo traders, according to available testimonies. In Atiku’s private life, he remains one of the biggest employers of labour in Nigeria.

“He has brought jobs to Nigerians instead of shipping jobs out. How can APC be expected to guarantee the safety of lives and properties when right under the watch of Shettima as governor of Borno, Boko Haram became an intractable menace and Nigeria is yet to fully recover?”

The PDP campaign said Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are fully ready to recover Nigeria from the hands of the most incompetent leaders in the history of Nigeria.

Atiku to Tinubu: Nigerians won’t elect a ghost president

Meanwhile, the special assistant to Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, November 2 played down on the chances of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that Nigerians won’t elect a ghost president.

In a statement issued in Washington DC, Mr. Phrank Shaibu accused Tinubu of shying away from public scrutiny and using proxies to answer questions reserved exclusively for would-be presidents.

Shaibu who was reacting to the meeting with the private sector organized by Tinubu, said the former Lagos governor had on two occasions dodged the invitation of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce Industry but decided to play smart by organising his own meeting.

2023: Atiku a better alternative than Tinubu, says PDP campaign organisation

On his part, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization, Charles Aniagwu, said Atiku is a better alternative to Tinubu.

He said the former vice president was engaging in multilateral and bilateral initiatives as exemplified in his recent trip to the United States to meet people and organizations who know how to solve problems.

According to him, Atiku did not go to the United States to prove that he can enter the country but in line with his mission to recover Nigeria.

