Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has cautioned Kashim Shettima, vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against being “irresponsible and disrespectful”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said in light of a recent comment by Shettima, the administration of Bola Tinubu will be “anti-entrepreneurship” if he wins the 2023 election.

Shettima had criticised one of the businesses of Abubakar at an event in Lagos, saying being an owner of a table water company does not mean he understands the economy.

“And believe me, the ability to sell bottled water doesn’t make one an expert on the economy,” Shettima had said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, Abubakar said any business that employs workers should be valued.

Abubakar said politics should not make anyone utter “irresponsible statements”.

“It is with utter dismay that we listened to the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and his running mate talk condescendingly about other presidential candidates at a gathering that they invited members of the private sector to on Tuesday,” the statement reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The remarks from the candidates of the APC show gross irresponsibility and disrespect.

“It is indicative that the Tinubu-Shettima administration will be anti-entrepreneurship and business.

“One would have thought that the duo would use the advantage of such a gathering to talk about solutions that their party, APC, has foisted on the country. Rather, they went on the ultra highway of political indecency.

“Any business that produces products, creates jobs and delivers dividends, especially in this era of the APC administration when the country is bleeding jobs is an asset and should not be mocked.

Source: Legit.ng