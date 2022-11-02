Eta Uso, a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, November 2, slammed Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, for using "abusive words against other candidates".

According to Uso, the All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate and his running mate are fond of throwing tantrums at their counterparts in other parties.

Uso claimed that instead of revealing their plans to Nigerians and subjecting them to review and necessary questions and criticism, Tinubu and Shettima enjoy speaking to their choir.

He noted that Tinubu is the only candidate that refused to honour the invitation to the Lagos Chambers of Commerce.

Atiku's media aide said around this time, Jagaban and the former Borno governor rather opted for a convenient event with a bankrolled audience.

His words:

"There is no statecraft in throwing abusive words against other candidates to the excitement of the willing objects in the audience.

"Bola Tinubu and his Vice have shown they only desire to speak to their choir while blatantly rejecting the desire of Nigerians for them to reveal their plans for review and necessary questions/criticism.

"Nigerians must remember that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only candidate that refused to honour the invitation to the Lagos Chambers of Commerce; instead, he and his Vice opted for a controlled event where they bankrolled and invited their support base as an audience."

