A tweep who recently cloned Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Twitter account has shared some outrageous tweets about the APC candidate's presidential ambition

The tweep, pretending to be Tinubu, said he has stepped down for Peter Obi because has much better things to offer Nigeria

Moreover, the fake subscriber called on Atiku Abubakar and other Nigerians to join him in endorsing Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election

There is a viral claim on Twitter that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dropped the 2023 presidential race.

Part of the online claim is also that Tinubu has endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the election.

The tweets have been discovered to have been shared from a fake account (Photo: Peter Obi, @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

Tinubu was claimed to have stated that he made the rather sudden decision after carefully studying Obi's manifesto and found out that the former Anambra governor has much more to offer Nigeria.

Also, it was claimed that Tinubu urged Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other well-meaning Nigerians to join in supporting Obi's presidential ambition.

What is even more outrageous was that the former Lagos governor was said to have openly declared that only a fool will vote for him

The message seen on Twitter by Daily Trust read in part:

“After careful observation of the Labour party manifesto I have come to agree that @PeterObi has more to offer Nigeria than I do, I’m hereby stepping down for HE Peter Obi I advice @atiku To do same let give the youths a chance.

“I urge the well-meaning Nigerians to vote for HE Peter Obi as the next president, because honestly I don’t have anything to offer than garri cassava and agbado —na mumu go vote for me.”

However, the strange message which has over 1,000 retweets was discovered to have been shared from a cloned account with many netizens tagging it as fake.

Moreover, the original and verified Twitter page of Tinubu has no such message.

