The Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi has taken a move to make sure public schools are not politicised

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Umahi has banned the use of schools in the state to conduct political campaigns

The ruling APC chieftain noted that before any rally must be conducted, an approval signed by the Ministry of Education must be presented

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has placed a ban on the holding of political rallies in public schools in the state.

Mr Umahi also banned commercial motorcyclists from operating between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. in order to check insecurity in the state.

Governor David Umahi bans political rallies in public schools in Ebonyi state. Photo credit: Ebonyi State Government

Source: Facebook

Approval must be gotten by political parties, Umahi insist

The governor announced the ban in Abakaliki on Monday, October 31st, at a “stakeholders’ summit” on citizens input and consultations for the 2023 budget estimates, Rivers Mirror noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The summit also discussed Nigeria’s 2023 pollution and housing censuses.

Mr Umahi said political parties must get clearance from the Commissioner for Education to hold rallies in the schools.

“Let me make it clear that from November 1, before any political rally can hold in primary and secondary schools, political parties must get approval from the Ministry of Education.

“No political campaign must hold in any public school and this is our position.

“We do not want situations where facilities in our schools are destroyed in the name of campaign. We don’t want people to go there and begin to defecate around school premises.

“We want to checkmate destruction in our schools and preserve facilities there,’’ he said.

Southeast governors meet, top agenda revealed

Governors of Ebonyi, Enugu, and Abia and deputy governors of Anambra and Imo states held a meeting at the Enugu Government House on Sunday, October 30.

Dave Umahi, Ebonyi state governor who is also the chairman of Southeast Governors Forum, presided over the meeting.

It was reported that the status of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and the security crisis in the southeast were on the top agenda at the meeting.

2023 Elections: List of governors contesting for second term in office and their chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than 11 sitting governors will contest for second terms in the 2023 governorship election.

Some of these governors have a high chance of winning their re-election bid with little or no itch.

However, others could face tough challenges in the 2023 poll due to one challenge or the other confronting them in their states.

Source: Legit.ng