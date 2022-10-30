Governors of Ebonyi, Enugu, and Abia and deputy governors of Anambra and Imo states are currently locked in a marathon meeting in the Enugu government house.

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, who is also the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum is presiding over the meeting that is exclusively for governors and deputies, according to Vanguard.

Among serious issues of concern in the region is the status of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the issue of insecurity in the southeast.

Only recently, over 30 commuters along Enugu-Nsukka Road were kidnapped including ex and present government officials, magistrates, students and other citizens.

Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention with the DSS despite the court of appeal verdict to release him from custody and return him to Kenya is also another matter hitting up the zone.

Source: Legit.ng