No less than 11 sitting governors will be contesting for second terms in the 2023 governorship election

Some of these governors have a high chance of winning their re-election bid with little or no itch

However, others could face tough challenges in the 2023 poll due to one challenge or the other confronting them in their states

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the list of governorship candidates in 28 states of the federation, about 11 governors will be running for a second term in office.

According to The Nation, the list that was released on Wednesday, October 5, will be the final list for the election.

It has put some sitting governors in tight battle while others could have a smooth ride to another four years in office.

How many state houses of assembly members do we have in Nigeria?

The list also revealed that 18 political parties have presented 837 candidates for the 28 governorship contest across the 28 states.

Also, 10,321 candidates are seeking election into the 993 assembly seats across the 36 states of the federation.

See full list of governorship candidates for all states here.

According to INEC, below is the list of the governors contesting for a second term:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The governor of Lagos state will be seeking re-election for the second term.

Unlike his immediate predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who could not secure the party ticket for a second term after falling out with the party leaders, Sanwo-Olu got a second-term endorsement from the majority within the party.

Sanwo-Olu has the chance of winning the second term in the 2023 elections as the presence of the leading opposition party is not as intimidating as expected.

Seyi Makinde

The Oyo state governor is seeking re-election in the 2023 elections.

If Makinde wins the election, he will be the second governor to have won re-election in the history of the state.

However, Makinde’s chances are 50/50 in 2023 as the structure that brought him in during the 2019 election has collapsed.

Ahmadu Fintiri

The Adamawa state governor is a close pal of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP governor has the chance of winning the second term bid in the state, considering the fact that many people are joining his party.

Also, the opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is yet to put its house in order.

Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi governor is one of the strong northern governors seeking re-election.

Recently, the governor received thousands of opposition members into his party ahead of the election.

Babagana Zulum

The APC governor is one of Nigeria's most loved and humanistic governors.

His administration has managed the insecurity, particularly insurgency troubling the state for decades, while repositioning the state for economic growth.

No doubt, Zulum's chances of winning his re-election bid can be scored at 80/100.

Inuwa Yahaya

The APC governorship candidate secured his second term ticket through 563 delegates’ voice votes.

According to a political analyst:

“Inuwa Yahaya-led government has exhibited so much fidelity to his campaign promises and making a huge difference in the lives of the people.”

This is an indication that his second term’s bid is secured.

Other governors in this category and their parties included:

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq - APC-Kwara

Abdullahi Sule - APC-Nasarawa

Dapo Abiodun - APC-Ogun

Bello Matawalle - APC-Zamfara

