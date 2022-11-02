The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso unveiled his manifesto and made fresh promises to Nigerians

Reacting, the national chairman of the party, Rufai Ahmed Alkali disclosed that the manifesto was written by the former Kano governor

Alkali, who noted that Kwankwaso did not hire a consultant to draft the manifesto, hinted that the NNPP is ready for the task ahead in the polity as it is keen on winning the 2023 presidency

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Rufai Ahmed Alkali, the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate, did not hire consultants to prepare his manifesto.

Alkali spoke during an interview with Channels Television, on Tuesday, The Cable reported.

Rufai Ahmed Alkali, NNPP chairman, said Kwankwaso drafted his manifesto himself. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Earlier on Tuesday, Kwankwaso unveiled the manifesto at an event in Abuja.

During the event, Kwankwaso said his promises to Nigerians are anchored around his “deep commitment to making the country work for all of us and in the overall interest of all Nigerians”.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

NNPP is serious about winning in the 2023 election, Alkali says

Speaking during the interview, Alkali said the presentation of the manifesto shows that NNPP and its presidential candidate are serious about winning the 2023 presidential election.

The NNPP national chairman said Kwankwaso’s manifesto was designed to address the concerns and fears of Nigerians, stressing that the document is “thorough and organic”.

“There have been these insinuations that the NNPP is not serious about the 2023 elections. There are also insinuations about our presidential candidate and the way we do our things,” he said.

2023 Election: After Meeting Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi, Arewa Leaders Make Powerful Move

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Arewa joint committee has announced that it will publish the promises the presidential candidates promised the northern region.

The northern leaders said the publication of the promises will allow Nigerians, particularly northerners, to match candidates in the 2023 poll,

However, the committee denied the claim of the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, that it has endorsed a particular candidate.

2023 Election: States where Peter Obi, Kwankwaso did not have foot soldiers

Despite the strength and popularity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, the duo seem to have little or no foot-soldiers in some states in Nigeria.

The proposition of little or no foot soldiers has caused their parties not to have governorship candidates in 5 states. While Labour Party could not produce a governorship candidate in one state, NNPP is missing is 4 states.

The parties would also miss out on some state senatorial districts.

Source: Legit.ng