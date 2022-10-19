The Arewa joint committee has announced that it will publish the promises the presidential candidates promised the northern region

The northern leaders said the publication of the promises will allow Nigerians, particularly northerners, to match candidates in the 2023 poll

However, the committee denied the claim of the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, that it has endorsed a particular candidate

Kaduna, Kaduna - The leadership of the Arewa Joint Committee has debunked the claim that its recent interaction with presidential candidates was meant to endorse a particular candidate in the 2023 election.

On Tuesday, October 18, the committee said that the exercise was not meant to throw weight behind any presidential candidates in the poll, The Punch reported.

List of northern groups that interact with presidential candidates

The committee constituted The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa Consultative Forum, Jamiyyar Matan Arewa, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

Arewa Research Development Project and Arewa House (Centre for Historical Development and Research).

List of presidential candidates northern leaders invited

On the invitation list of the joint committee for the interactive session are the presidential candidates of the following: Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo; and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Others included Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

However, the NNPP flagbearer did not show up at the event, alleging that Arewa Joint Committee had chosen a preferred candidate, which was why he was absent.

Have northern leaders endorsed any presidential candidate?

But the committee dismissed the claim, noting that the interaction objection is far above the endorsement of any candidate.

The chairman of the committee and secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Mallam Murtala Aliyu, debunked the claim at a media briefing in Kaduna.

Aliyu noted that the objective of the interaction is to establish the candidates' commitment to addressing the challenges confronting the region.

“We plan to extract and publish these commitments so that Nigerians may measure and evaluate candidates against them. Our goal is to allow citizens to match candidates against their commitments to matters that are central to the interests of the North,” the chairman said.

